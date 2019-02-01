Man wearing LAPD shirt chants, 'White power,' at Black Lives Matter protest in Hollywood

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating whether a man caught on video saying, “White power,” during a Black Lives Matter protest is one of its own.
The video, taken Thursday morning outside a 24-Hour Fitness gym in Hollywood, was brought to officers’ attention, and police tried contacting the man at the scene but he fled on foot, LAPD said in a tweet Thursday.
Officer Tony Im, a spokesman for the department, said investigators don’t think the man is an employee of the department but will continue its efforts to identify him.
Members of the Los Angeles chapter of the Black Lives Matter organization were protesting the death of Albert Ramon Dorsey, who was fatally shot by an LAPD officer inside the gym’s lockers in October. As the group was protesting, it encountered the man — who appears to be of Asian descent — wearing a shirt with LAPD logos on the chest and sleeves.
In the video, the man is seen chanting “White power” repeatedly, while gesturing toward protesters. He appears to be making white power symbols with his hands.
Protesters asked the man to verify his law enforcement status.
“Where’s your badge number? Give us your badge number,” they ask the man as he continues his rant.