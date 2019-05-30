LAPD employee contracts bacteria that causes typhoid fever

At least one Los Angeles Police Department employee at the agency’s downtown L.A. station has contracted the bacteria that causes typhoid fever and is being treated for the condition, the department confirmed Wednesday evening.
The LAPD said in a statement that it had “learned about an employee from our Central Division who has contracted Salmonella Typhi,” the bacteria that causes typhoid fever.
The department added that a second employee has “typhus-like symptoms, but a specific diagnosis has not been determined.”
Typhoid fever is a life-threatening illness not commonly found in the United States. It typically occurs in parts of the world where water is more likely to be contaminated with sewage, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
About 350 people are diagnosed with typhoid fever each year, most often after traveling outside the United States to countries such as India, Bangladesh and Pakistan, according to the CDC.
People with typhoid fever or who are carriers of Salmonella Typhi bacteria can spread the bacteria to other people.
The LAPD’s facilities management division is teaming with the city’s General Services Department to disinfect work areas that might have been exposed. That work is expected to be completed Wednesday evening.
“The health and well-being of every LAPD employee is vital and we will be working diligently to ensure we are creating a safe work environment,” the agency said in its statement.
“Unfortunately, our police officers often patrol in adverse environments and can be exposed to various dangerous elements. We have notified the Police Protective League as well as all of our employees working at Central Division about the outbreak, and we have further provided them with strategies to stay healthy while we mitigate this issue.”
No further information was provided about whether the sickened employees were patrol officers or if they’d recently left the country.
Last October, health officials warned the public about a typhus outbreak after several people in downtown L.A. contracted the disease.
Typhus is distinct from typhoid fever and cannot be passed between people. Rather, typhus spreads when fleas become infected with bacteria known as Rickettsia typhi or Rickettsia felis. The illness reaches humans when fleas bite them or when infected flea feces are rubbed into cuts or scrapes in the skin, according to the CDC.
Times staff writer Soumya Karlamangla contributed to this report.