Powerful waves damage Ventura Pier as high surf pounds Southern California for a 2nd day

The Ventura Pier will remain closed indefinitely after powerful waves slammed California’s coast Monday and damaged the 146-year-old structure.
Strong and potentially destructive waves stemming from a deep low-pressure system centered in the Gulf of Alaska and storm-driven winds are expected to continue through Tuesday night. Forecasters have urged surfers and swimmers to stay out of the ocean.
West-facing beaches will continue to be hit hardest, with waves in Ventura County expected to reach 8 to 12 feet, with sets up to 15 feet. The size and power of the waves in Ventura snapped at least one piling and some bracing on the wooden pier, forcing officials to close the structure about 3 p.m. Monday, according to the Ventura County Police Department.
The pier, which city records show has burned or been at least partially destroyed by storms roughly eight times in its history, will remain closed as officials perform a safety inspection and assess the extent of the damage.
Waves in Los Angeles County will be slightly smaller Tuesday, ranging from 6 to 10 feet with sets up to 12 feet. Orange County beaches will see waves between 5 and 8 feet, with sets up to 11 feet, while San Diego County will have surf between 7 and 10 feet with sets up to 13 feet south of Del Mar.
The National Weather Service issued a high surf advisory for the coastline until 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Boaters should remain diligent as the high surf continues. Although the waves may seem calm in a harbor, large breaking waves will appear closer to harbor entrances in Morro Bay and Ventura Harbor. Small boats that come near the shore could capsize.
Intense waves as high as 50 feet Monday along some Northern California beaches were expected to subside by late Tuesday morning.
It’s not just the high waves that can make for a dangerous beach visit. The Pacific swell causes strong rip currents, which can swiftly carry swimmers out to sea, said Tom Fisher, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
“Inexperienced swimmers and surfers should stay out of the water, stay off rock walls and jetties and stay well back from the water’s edge,” Fisher said. “Never turn your back to the ocean.”