Suspicious item at LAX prompts brief evacuation at international gate

A suspicious item found Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport prompted the temporary evacuation of one of its busiest gate areas, police said.
The item was discovered about 12:30 p.m. and spurred the evacuation of Gate 150 of the Tom Bradley International Terminal, police said.
Los Angeles police dispatched its bomb squad to the scene, police said. After scouring the immediate area, authorities declared it safe and began allowing people to return.
Airport police tweeted: “suspicious item cleared area to begin repopulation no threats thank you all for your patience and cooperation.”
No other information was immediately available about the incident.