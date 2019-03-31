Advertisement

Suspicious item at LAX prompts brief evacuation at international gate

By Carlos Lozano
Mar 31, 2019 | 1:15 PM
Suspicious item at LAX prompts brief evacuation at international gate
A suspicious item led to evacuation of Gate 150 at LAX on Sunday. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

A suspicious item found Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport prompted the temporary evacuation of one of its busiest gate areas, police said.

The item was discovered about 12:30 p.m. and spurred the evacuation of Gate 150 of the Tom Bradley International Terminal, police said.

Advertisement

Los Angeles police dispatched its bomb squad to the scene, police said. After scouring the immediate area, authorities declared it safe and began allowing people to return.

Airport police tweeted: “suspicious item cleared area to begin repopulation no threats thank you all for your patience and cooperation.”

No other information was immediately available about the incident.

Advertisement
Advertisement