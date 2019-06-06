LAX terminal evacuated hours after a power outage forced flight cancellations

Terminal 1 at Los Angeles International Airport was being evacuated Thursday morning, hours after the airport lost power and was forced to cancel numerous flights.
Airport officials wrote in a tweet shortly after 6 a.m. that guests in the terminal were being re-screened by the Transportation Security Administration “out of an abundance of caution” following the power outage.
“Airport police and TSA are sending additional officers to expedite the screening process,” airport officials wrote.
Terminal 1 hosts Southwest Airlines. The power outage, which began shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, was the result of a glitch at a Los Angeles Department of Water and Power station, according to an airport spokesperson.