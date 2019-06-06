LAX loses power, prompting frustrations from travelers

Los Angeles International Airport lost power Wednesday evening, the result of a glitch at a Los Angeles Department of Water and Power station, an airport spokeswoman said.
Olga Gallardo, an LAX spokeswoman, said the outage occurred about 6:10 p.m. and that generators immediately kicked in.
It takes about 1½ hours for the Transportation Security Administration and other airport staff to reboot everything, she said.
“Everything is back on and running,” Gallardo said. “When there is a power outage, the generators automatically kick in.”
But that statement contradicted what travelers were sharing on social media.
On Twitter, users discussed being stuck on planes sitting on the tarmac. Others raised concerns about when they would see their luggage again.
“My latest dose of bad luck: ALL of LAX airport has lost power and my luggage is being held hostage. No air, no power, and having to siphon off my laptop’s battery to keep my phone alive,” one user tweeted. “But I’m here!”
Both the Southwest and United terminals seemed to be affected by the outage.
“Power Outage in LAX Terminal 7 is causing stoppage in United check-in process. Any ETA for resolution. Everyone is in waiting mode with zero progress,” one user tweeted at United.