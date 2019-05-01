‘Little House on the Prairie’ set may have burned in Simi Valley fire

A small film set, thought to be part of “Little House on the Prairie,” burned late Sunday after a lightning strike started a fire in the foothills around Simi Valley.
The Ventura County Fire Department said on Twitter that their firefighters and a light rain extinguished the half-acre fire.
“The grasses are starting to cure and will soon be receptive to fire,” the department’s public information officer noted.
“Little House on the Prairie,” based on Laura Ingalls Wilder’s series of books, was filmed for almost a decade at Big Sky Movie Ranch in the hills north of Simi Valley.