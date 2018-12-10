After an injured artist was picked up half-naked and confused on the Malibu coast, the actions of deputies are questioned

In January, L.A. City Councilman Joe Buscaino criticized the Sheriff’s Department for dropping off a homeless man along a street in San Pedro, which is outside of their jurisdiction. The councilman learned about the case from a resident, who recorded video as a deputy dropped off the man, who appeared agitated and flailed as he walked down the sidewalk. “Hey, thanks for dropping him off!” the resident shouted sarcastically as the deputy drove away.