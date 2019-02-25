Parents accused of killing missing 6-month-old boy; Corona landfill being searched

Detectives and police volunteers began searching a landfill in Corona early Monday for the body of 6-month-old Jacsun Manson, who has been missing since late January.
Culver City Police Lt. Troy Dunlap said detectives are expected to file warrants Monday against the boy’s parents in connection with the infant’s death.
Jail records show Adam Manson, 34, and Kiana Williams, 32, are in custody in Los Angeles County in connection with other offenses.
Police began looking for Jacsun on Jan. 25 after he was reported missing by the Los Angeles County Department of Child and Family Services. Dunlap said police now suspect the boy is dead.
Authorities say Jacsun’s parents discarded his body in a dumpster near the Crenshaw Mall in Los Angeles. That trash container is emptied in the El Sobrante Landfill in Corona.
Police have been searching the location for hours, Dunlap said.
It is not clear how authorities linked the boy’s parents to his disappearance.