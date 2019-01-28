Mobile meth lab found inside U-Haul during Fullerton traffic stop, CHP says

Two men were detained for questioning early Monday in Fullerton after authorities pulled over a U-Haul truck that was being used as a mobile meth lab, the California Highway Patrol said.
CHP officers noticed liquid spilling from the back of the truck while it was being driven on the 91 Freeway near Brookhurst Road at 1:15 a.m. They pulled the vehicle off the freeway and smelled a strong chemical odor, police said.
When officers looked inside the truck, they found what CHP described as a mobile methamphetamine lab. Firefighters and a hazardous materials crew are removing substances from the truck. That work is expected to take several hours, according to Fullerton police.
Brookhurst will remain closed from Orangethorpe Avenue to the 91 Freeway as authorities investigate. The names of the two men in the vehicle were not immediately available.