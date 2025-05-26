Advertisement
California

Several held in Lancaster following discovery of body in U-Haul truck

By Harriet RyanStaff Writer 

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies detained several people Sunday after they discovered a dead body inside a U-Haul truck in Lancaster.

Homicide detectives said an investigation was in its early stages, and declined to identify the deceased person or say whether they suspected foul play.

Deputies went to the Shadow Park Inn on Sierra Highway at 1:49 a.m. in response to a missing person report, according to a sheriff’s department press release. Motel security video showed a U-Haul leaving the premises before the deputies’ arrival, and deputies tracked it to a home a short distance away.

“When they approached the U-Haul truck, they looked in a large trash bin in the rear cargo area of the truck and observed a deceased individual,” the release said.

Deputies took an unspecified number of people into custody for questioning.

The motel manager didn’t immediately return calls.

Harriet Ryan

