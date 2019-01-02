Mexican national in country illegally is charged with murder in death of California cop

Prosecutors have charged a man with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a Central Valley police officer.
Gustavo Perez Arriaga, a Mexican national living in the country illegally, was charged Wednesday and will be arraigned in the afternoon, according to John Goold, spokesman for the Stanislaus County district attorney’s office.
Authorities arrested Arriaga last week in the death of Newman Police Cpl. Ronil Singh on Dec. 26. The 33-year-old officer stopped Arriaga for a probable DUI, authorities said.
Arriaga, who had two prior arrests for drunk driving, tried to flee to his native Mexico after the fatal shooting, according to Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson. A criminal complaint includes three other aliases for Arriaga.
After Singh’s death, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued a statement expressing concern “that California’s sanctuary laws continue to undermine public safety and cause preventable crimes by restricting law enforcement cooperation and allowing public safety threats back into the community to reoffend.”
ICE had had no prior encounters with Arriaga.
Last week, the president tweeted about the Stanislaus County case: “Time to get tough on Border Security. Build the Wall!”
“I’m not here to talk about the president of the United States, but I will repeat what I said before,” Christianson said in a news conference last week. “Border security goes hand in hand with national security, goes hand in hand with public safety, goes hand in hand with the safety of our community.”