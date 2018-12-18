Yemeni mother of 2-year-old boy on life support in Oakland granted visa

A mother who was unable to obtain a travel ban waiver to visit her dying son has been granted a visa by the State Department, the Council on American-Islamic Relations said Tuesday.
Shaima Swileh, a Yemeni national, has been separated from her family for months as they sought care for their boy, Abdullah.
CAIR said it is "working on getting her stateside as quickly as possible to be with her son."
The 2-year-old was born in Yemen and traveled to the United States with his father, Ali Hassan, a few months ago to receive treatment for a degenerative brain disease. Both are American citizens, CAIR said.
“My son Abdullah needs his mother,” Ali Hassan, 22, said Monday. “My wife’s calling me every day, wanting to kiss and hold our son for one last time.”
Abdullah just celebrated his birthday from a bed at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, Hassan said.
When the parents realized Abdullah needed better care than what was available in Yemen, they had to travel to Cairo, where Hassan could petition for Swileh to receive a visa. The request was denied.
In October, they applied for a waiver. Hassan flew to California with his son while Swileh waited to hear back.
The Trump administration has been forced to revise the original travel ban order twice since its rollout in January 2017 to resolve legal problems over due process, implementation and exclusive targeting of Muslim nations.
In June, the Supreme Court upheld the ban. The current version covers five Muslim-majority nations — Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen — as well as North Korea and some government officials from Venezuela.
Visa waiver applications are decided on a case-by-case basis, according to the State Department. There are three criteria outlined in the proclamation for a waiver: that denying entry would cause the applicant hardship; entry would not pose a threat to the national security or public safety of the U.S.; and entry would be in the national interest.