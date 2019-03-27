Orange County will stop holding inmates for ICE at its jails

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday it would end its agreement with federal immigration officials to hold some prisoners in the county jail system.
Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said in a news release the action was being taken to free up space for better treatment of mentally ill inmates. He said the county jails had seen a 40% increase in mental health cases in the jails since 2015.
The ICE contract ends in 2020, and Barnes said his department had informed the federal agency it would not be renewed. He said it’s likely those federal immigration prisoners would be moved to facilities out of state.
Until now, Orange County has been among few large California counties to continue to work with ICE.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva earlier announced plans to put tighter limits on his department’s ties with ICE.
He said he was considering trimming the list of misdemeanors that could be cause for deportation and reviewing whether the Sheriff’s Department’s website should continue publishing release dates — information that ICE uses to stake out inmates and take them into federal custody.
Immigrants-rights groups that supported Villanueva’s campaign have been advising him on policy and are closely watching his next moves. From the other side of the debate, one local ICE official already has criticized the new sheriff for favoring policies that the agency thinks could enable immigrants with criminal records to evade justice.
Villanueva ran for office on a vow for the sheriff not to work with ICE. Barnes, by contrast, said his move was designed to improve treatment of those with mental illness.