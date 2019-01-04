Former high school employee in Desert Sprints admits embezzling $350,000 over 16-year career

Deneen Kuhlman, who worked as a financial clerk for Desert Hot Springs High School from 1997 until December 2017, when she resigned, was ordered to pay back the full amount she stole with payments of $300 per month, said John Hall, a spokesman with the Riverside County district attorney’s office. Kuhlman must find new employment and return to court in six months, when her payment is expected to increase, Hall said. She already has paid back about $20,000.