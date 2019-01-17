Powerful winter storm prompts evacuations in burn areas across Southern California

The “atmospheric river” storm — a long plume of water vapor pouring over from the Pacific Ocean and swollen with subtropical moisture — that moved into the region Wednesday is expected to dump from 1½ to 3 inches of rain along the coast in Ventura and Los Angeles counties through Thursday afternoon. The foothills could see more than 4 inches of precipitation by the time the rain tapers off after 1 p.m. Thursday, according to forecasters.