Flash bangs force pair out of Mid-City home after 6-hour barricade, police say

A man and a woman who barricaded themselves inside a Mid-City apartment in a standoff with police that lasted roughly six hours were arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon early Monday.
Los Angeles police responded to an apartment in the 1600 block of Highland Avenue about 12:30 a.m. after a man said he was assaulted by three people who then forced their way into his home, said Officer Greg Kraft.
The man was able to get out of the apartment. The extent of his injuries was not immediately clear.
A SWAT team that responded to the scene used flash bang devices to get the suspects to surrender at about 6:40 a.m., Kraft said.
Authorities are searching the home for a possible third suspect, but that person has not been located. Police have not released the names of the man and woman in custody.
