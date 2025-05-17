Advertisement
California

Suspects flee on electric scooter after shooting injures man in Lincoln Heights

Exterior views of LAPD headquarters
A person on a scooter rides past LAPD headquarters in downtown Los Angeles.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
By Jeanette MarantosStaff Writer 

A man sitting in a car was shot and injured early Saturday morning in Lincoln Heights after he was approached by two men who fled on an electric scooter, police said.

The victim, identified as a 48-year-old Latino man, was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital where he was reported to be stable, Los Angeles Police Department spokeswoman Norma Eisenman said . The shooting was reported about 1:15 a.m.

According to investigators, two men described as Latino approached the victim while he was sitting in his car near Humbolt Street and Avenue 23 in Lincoln Heights, adjacent to Interstate 5.

Advertisement
Los Angeles, California November 29, 2023-LAPD investigators stand outside Fixins Soul Kitchen at L.A. Live after a shooting death inside the restaurant in Los Angeles. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

California

A ‘well-orchestrated execution’: Mystery surrounds school official’s killing at L.A. Live

Sidney Barrett Morris, who held a high-level post at Cal State Northridge, was gunned down as he ate dinner on Nov. 28, 2023. The suspected killers appeared in court recently, but a motive in the crime remains unclear.

The men got into an argument, Eisenman said. “Then suspect two produced a firearm and handed it to suspect one, who fired multiple shots.”

After the shooting, the gunman and his companion fled on an electric scooter in an unknown direction, Eisenman said. Investigators did not report whether the victim was driving the car or parked at the time of the shooting.

More to Read

CaliforniaCrime & Courts
Jeanette Marantos

Jeanette Marantos is a Features reporter focused primarily on plants, gardening and Southern California’s changing landscapes for the Los Angeles Times. She also writes the monthly L.A. Times Plants newsletter, which includes a calendar of upcoming plant-related events. Email calendar submissions or plant-related story ideas to jeanette.marantos@latimes.com for consideration.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement