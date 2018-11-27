FBI releases timeline of slayings linked to convicted California serial killer Sam Little

Sam Little, the convicted murderer who earlier this year claimed he had killed at least 90 women across the U.S., has confessed to slayings in at least 37 cities stretching back decades, according to an FBI timeline made public Tuesday.
Little, 78, had long been a target of law enforcement after he was linked to the strangulation deaths of prostitutes in Mississippi and Florida in the 1980s, but he eluded conviction.
In 2012, a cold-case investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department led to his capture in Louisville, Ky., and his eventual conviction in 2014 in three murders. He stayed silent in a California prison until May, when Texas Ranger James Holland began to develop a rapport with him, investigators have said.
Since September, Little has confessed to 90 killings, and the FBI team working with Holland has corroborated his involvement in 34 of those cases, with “many more pending confirmation,” according to an article published on the FBI’s website Tuesday.
Little “went through city and state and gave Ranger Holland the number of people he had killed in each place,” including three people in Phoenix, and one each in Jackson, Miss., Cincinnati and Las Vegas, said Christina Palazzolo, a criminal analyst with the FBI’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Program.
According to a map made public by the FBI on Tuesday, Little has confessed to crimes in 37 cities. Eighteen of those killings, including the three for which Little was convicted in 2014, took place in Los Angeles, according to the FBI.
The additional 15 slayings he confessed to took place between 1987 and 1996, according to the FBI, but none of those have been corroborated. Little also confessed to the 1984 killing of a woman in San Bernardino, but that death also has yet to be corroborated.
Little, who was known to float in and out of cities in the Southeast and was described by investigators as a transient, also confessed to 10 killings in Florida, four of which took place in Miami.
The Miami Police Department has not responded to requests for comment from The Times, which chronicled Little’s professed string of killings earlier this week.
Some investigators have suggested Little’s choice of victims may have insulated him from capture for years. Lt. Darren Versiga, an investigator in Pascagoula, Miss., where Little has confessed to one slaying and may have attacked at least two other women, said police may have been hesitant to believe assault claims from black prostitutes in the Deep South 30 or 40 years ago.
“At that time frame, through societal ways, we just didn’t believe prostitutes when they cried rape,” Versiga told The Times last week.
Other law enforcement leaders have expressed frustration with Little’s ability to flout conviction for decades.
“Did he kill 10 women? Did he kill 20?” said Los Angeles County Deputy Dist. Atty. Beth Silverman, who secured Little’s 2014 conviction in Los Angeles. “I think he made a mockery of the justice system up and down the United States.”
Little is being held in Odessa, Texas, where he has been charged with murder in the 1994 death of Denise Brothers. His attorney has not responded to requests for comment. The FBI said Little “is in poor health and will likely stay in prison in Texas until his death.”