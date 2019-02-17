Red-light runner held in alleged drunken-driving crash that killed 4 in Santa Ana, police say

A Buena Park man is in custody on suspicion of killing four people in a drunk driving crash in Santa Ana early Sunday, police said.
The driver, Vincent Michael Calvo, 28, was westbound on 4th Street before 3 a.m. when police say he ran a red light at Tustin Avenue and slammed into a southbound Chevy pickup truck carrying four people.
Both vehicles rolled over.
“This was a violent crash,” said Santa Ana police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna.
Though an off-duty firefighter tried to help the four passengers in the truck, all were pronounced dead at the scene, Bertagna said. Calvo was not seriously injured.
“You see it often when people are intoxicated, somehow, and nobody seems to know why, whether it’s their relaxed state or what, they seem to survive,” Bertagna said.
Calvo was eventually taken to jail, where he is being held on suspicion of four counts of murder and driving under the influence causing great bodily injury. His bail was set at $4 million, Bertagna said.
The victims in the truck have not been identified but they appeared to be two men and two women, all of whom were in their 30s, Bertagna said.