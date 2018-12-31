After 58 years, it's last call for The Caliph, one of San Diego's longest-running gay bars

“Secondly, people aren't as connected to the classic LGBT spots as they had been,” he said. “In the past, classic LGBT bars like The Caliph or The Flame served a lot of functions beyond simple entertainment. They were safe spaces for the community. These days, a new generation of folks have so many more options for safe spaces and expression. People want more than a box, which is what Numbers was at the end. Many see the older establishments as tired, especially if they're not as connected to the history of those spaces.”