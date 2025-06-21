The best way to really unwind is by taking one of these backpacking trips in L.A. County

Even though it’s the most populated county in America, L.A. County is home to about 20 backcountry campgrounds. I curated a list of them and organized them by the difficulty of the hike to reach them and how much “roughing it” each site requires. (Yes, I did visit each one myself.)

Backpacking offers you the opportunity to experience the forest as a temporary home. You are still enough to be immersed in your environment in a way hiking provides only a glimpse of. Far enough from the light pollution of the city, you’ll see the stars twinkling above. At night, instead of traffic and honking, your soundscape may include the croaking of frogs, the hooting of owls and, in the morning, a cacophony of birdsong as the forest awakens.

Escaping the city is restorative. It’s also not so hard

I chose these spots, in part, because you don’t have to drive too far, they’re all first come, first served, the roads to reach them are paved and trails that lead to each site are generally well-maintained. And as a bonus, the hikes to reach each one are beautiful on their own and feature wildflowers and native trees, including massive pines and oaks that will shade your journey.

And each spot is isolated enough to make you feel as if you’re outside the city without being so devoid of human life that you’ll wonder whether Bear Grylls will pop by. (Don’t drink your pee, regardless of what he says.)

L.A.’s mountains are perfect for memory-making

When I look at the mountains that surround Los Angeles, I am consumed by the memories I’ve made.

The time a coyote ran past our campfire at Chilao campground, prompting my wife and I to move our tent from its path. The time my friends and I saw the bright pink northern lights from a dark parking lot and were essentially alone on the mountain with their brilliance. The time my dog, Maggie May, and I summited Mt. Baldy, and my fellow hikers laughed that I’d packed her a whole can of dog food for our feast at the top.

Unlike other major metropolitan centers, L.A. is a short drive from the mountains. You can pick up food at one of the best restaurants in the city and be on the trail, headed to your backcountry campsite, in under an hour. This is part of what makes living in L.A. awesome. Why not give it a whirl?

I can’t wait to return to these campsites

I am always looking for the next adventure. And I have loved guiding Californians to the great outdoors in The Wild, our weekly outdoors newsletter.

But some adventures do need to be repeated.

I keep thinking about how much I want to return to the La Jolla Walk-In Camp, a no-frills spot in Point Mugu State Park just off the epic Backbone Trail. Its campsites are just small spits of land cut out of the coastal sage scrub, but you can’t find that level of isolation and privacy anywhere else nearby.

I also hope to return to the Cooper Canyon and Valley Forge trail camps, two gorgeous campgrounds in Angeles National Forest that are near creeks perfect for a swim after a nice, long hike.

Not up to backpacking? There’s always car camping

Check out one of several first come, first served campgrounds reachable via a short drive from L.A. On a late Saturday afternoon, I stood on a cliffside looking at Cooper Canyon falls, a 25(ish)-foot waterfall near the Buckhorn campground, my favorite first come, first served spot in Angeles National Forest.

Maggie May and I hiked a bit farther on the Burkhart Trail, and I became giddy when I spotted tiny rainbow trout swimming in and out of folds of fluffy brown moss in the creek where they hid from predators (including Maggie).

It was the first time I’d spotted them in a local river. Yet another memory made.

The week’s biggest stories

(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Immigration agents continued raids across SoCal

Vice President JD Vance ripped California

Vice President JD Vance ripped Newsom, Bass and mocks Padilla during his visit to Los Angeles

Bass, who was not invited to meet with Vance, dismissed Vance’s description of what has unfolded in Los Angeles over the last two weeks.

A new owner for the Lakers

The Lakers are selling a majority ownership of franchise to the Dodgers owner.

The team had a great ride with the Buss family, but the Dodgers owner will give it new life, Bill Plaschke argued.

Here’s how the Buss family made the Lakers a Hollywood marvel.

The Dodgers face the immigration raid fury

The Dodgers also had a big week on the field

Shohei Ohtani mades his long-awaited pitching debut for Dodgers in win over Padres.

The contentious Dodgers-Padres series ended with benches clearing and managers ejected.

California fires

Thousands across California had their power shut off Friday due to a heightened wildfire risk.

L.A. needs new authority to oversee rebuilding after firestorms, a panel said.

Crews gained control of a downtown L.A. structure blaze that sent a huge plume of smoke into the sky.

More big stories

For your weekend

(Illustration by Ana Miminoshvili / Los Angeles Times)

Going out

Travel: 11 extremely cool things to do in Palm Springs when it’s 111 degrees.

11 extremely cool things to do in Palm Springs when it’s 111 degrees. Restaurants: Here are Caliofrnia’s 101 best restaurants.

Here are Caliofrnia’s 101 best restaurants. Theme parks: What’s new at SoCal theme parks this summer — from lively night shows to ‘Jaws’ doughnuts.

What’s new at SoCal theme parks this summer — from lively night shows to ‘Jaws’ doughnuts. Restaurants: 18 immigrant-founded restaurants in L.A. from our Hall of Fame list.

Staying in

L.A. Timeless

A selection of the very best reads from The Times’ 143-year archive.

Food Where Jonathan Gold found spicy comfort food in Koreatown When the galbi jjim hits the table, hissing and sputtering in a heavy stone pot, a mountain of meat and vegetables rising out of a violently red lagoon of broth, you know you’re in the right place.

Have a great weekend, from the Essential California team

Jac Cosgrove, wilderness reporter

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Andrew J. Campa, reporter

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

