Advertisement

Snowboarder dies in fall near Mammoth ski resort

By Associated Press
Mar 20, 2019 | 9:20 PM
| MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif.
Snowboarder dies in fall near Mammoth ski resort
A home in Old Mammoth this month. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Authorities say a snowboarder has died in a fall on a backcountry trail near the Mammoth Mountain ski resort.

The Mono County Sheriff's Office says someone called 911 Tuesday to report seeing a snowboarder tumble from a cliff in the southern Sierra Nevada.

Advertisement

Paramedics and firefighters hiked up and found 31-year-old Justin Khoshnevis dead. His snowboard was found nearby.

Officials say it appears Khoshnevis, a resident of Los Alamitos, fell while snowboarding alone along a ridgeline that is out of bounds from Mammoth.

The sheriff's office urges skiers and snowboarders to travel with a partner when entering backcountry areas.

Advertisement
Advertisement