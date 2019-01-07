Body found in trash fire in South Los Angeles

Homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found early Monday in a trash can fire in South Los Angeles, authorities said.
Shortly after 3 a.m., officers driving on South Grand Avenue saw a fire in a trash can, said Officer Norma Eisenman, an LAPD spokeswoman. The Los Angeles Fire Department was called to help put out the flames.
“An officer observed a trash can on fire … and observed human legs in the trash can,” Eisenman said.
The person was pronounced dead at the scene. The age, ethnicity and gender of the body could not immediately be determined, she said.