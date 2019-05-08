Advertisement

Trump can make asylum seekers wait in Mexico, appeals court rules

By Associated Press
May 07, 2019 | 7:55 PM
| San Diego
Suaniy Gomez, 9, of Honduras, with a plate of donated food, stands with other migrants Dec. 12 in front of a shelter in Tijuana. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

A federal appeals court says the Trump administration can force asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for court hearings while the policy is challenged in court.

The order Tuesday by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse a decision by a San Francisco judge that would have blocked the policy gave the president a temporary victory on the issue.

The case must still be considered by a lower court in San Francisco and could end up at the U.S. Supreme Court.

U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg ruled April 8 that the policy should be halted while the lawsuit proceeds.

Allowing the policy to remain in effect in the meantime lets the administration carry out an unprecedented change to U.S. asylum practices.

