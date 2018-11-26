Some who managed to escape the devastating Camp fire struggle with 'survivor's guilt'

Just south of Paradise in Oroville, Megan Brown is sorting through her own guilt. In 2017, the Cherokee fire destroyed two family homes and all of the corrals on her 3,500-acre cattle ranch — $3 million worth of damage. Her property, passed down for generations, was unscathed this time. Yet she has woken up sick with anxiety every morning since the fire. She feels guilty that she’s in her warm bed while so many friends are displaced, especially because she knows how they feel. She suspects she is still suffering from symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder caused by barely making it out of last year’s blaze.