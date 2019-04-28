Family of young girl wounded in synagogue shooting had run-in with anti-Semitic crime in 2015

The girl, identified as Noya Dahan, 8, of Mira Mesa, was hit with shrapnel in the face and leg when a gunman opened fire on worshipers at the synagogue, Chabad of Poway. Noya and two other people were hurt in the shooting, and a woman — Lori Gilbert-Kaye, 60, of Poway — was killed. Noya’s uncle was among those injured in the attack.