Trump can block funding to clinics that make abortion referrals, appeals court rules

A federal appeals court decided unanimously Thursday to lift three injunctions that barred the Trump administration from denying funds to family planning clinics that refer clients for abortions.
A three-judge panel of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals said the 2019 Trump directive may be enforced pending appeal of orders by judges in California, Washington and Oregon blocking restriction.
The panel said the Title X program previously was limited by similar restrictions, which the U.S. Supreme Court upheld.
“Title X is a limited grant program focused on providing pre-pregnancy family planning services — it does not fund medical care for pregnant women,” the 9th Circuit said. “The Final Rule can reasonably be viewed as a choice to subsidize certain medical services and not others.”
Voting to lift the injunctions were 9th Circuit Judges Edward Leavy, a Reagan appointee, and Consuelo M. Callahan and Carlos T. Bea, both appointees of President George W. Bush.