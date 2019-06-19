Mom charged with having sex with daughters’ teenage boyfriends is headed to trial

A Central California mother who prosecutors say had sexual relationships with two teenage boys that court records indicate were her daughters’ boyfriends is moving closer to trial.
Coral Lytle, 41, is charged with 21 felony counts, including unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, meeting a minor for lewd purposes, oral copulation and contacting a minor for sex as part of a series of incidents that occurred over the course of a week in 2017, according to Tulare County Superior Court records.
In March, Lytle pleaded no contest to the charges as part of a plea deal in which she would have served a year in county jail and five years’ probation. However, Judge Juliet Boccone on Monday denied a motion by Lytle’s attorney to honor the deal, which had been made with a previous judge, according to the Fresno Bee.
In response, Lytle withdrew her plea and will move forward with a jury trial. If convicted of all charges, she faces a maximum of 17 years in prison, according to a spokesman for the Tulare County district attorney.
“She is disappointed and I think most people would be disappointed, especially when you have been given a promise by a judge and it is not fulfilled,” her attorney, Greg Hagopian, told the Bee. Hagopian could not be reached for additional comment Wednesday.
The boys were 14 and 15 years old at the time of the incidents, according to a criminal complaint filed in court.
Court records cited by the Bee allege Lytle would meet the boys in parks, parking lots and pick them up from their homes to have sex. Lytle also sent the teens nude photos of herself, according to prosecutors.
Lytle’s husband filed for divorce days after she was arrested in October 2017. The couple have four children, according to court records.
Lytle has been out of jail on $550,000 bond since last year. She is expected to appear in court for a trial-setting conference in July.