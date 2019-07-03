‘Man in the Window’: How the arrest resurrected a nightmare for victims

St. John: It took a lot of time. In all of these cases I've been working with these women for a year now. I wanted to make sure that they understood that it's my intent to show that this does not define who they are. That I'm interested in who they are as people and that they're not cardboard silhouettes. The arrest of Joseph DeAngelo was very traumatic for these women. It resurfaced all of the trauma. For them it was like the morning after. Immediately the panic attacks, the nightmares were back upon them.