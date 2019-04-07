Nipsey Hussle had a vision for South L.A. It all started with a trip to Eritrea

When he returned to L.A., his eyes opened to “the way things could be.” The world was suddenly bigger than the Crenshaw district of South L.A., where he grew up with his mother and grandmother, and where neighborhoods often determine gang ties. He said in interviews and in rap lyrics that he was tied to the notorious Rollin’ 60s Crips, but police say it was likely a personal grudge, not gang violence, that led to Hussle being fatally shot outside his clothing store last Sunday. He was 33.