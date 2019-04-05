High-profile lawyer admits guilt and defends his daughter in college admissions scandal

A high-profile attorney who was charged in the college admissions scandal said Friday he will plead guilty and defended his teenage daughter in a public statement, saying she was unaware of the scheme and “has been hurt the most by it.”
Gordon Caplan, who until last month led the private equity practice at New York law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher, was among 33 parents charged by federal prosecutors in an alleged scheme to sneak the children of wealthy families into top universities with bribes, fake credentials and rigged college entrance exams.
Caplan paid the scheme’s mastermind, Newport Beach college admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer, $75,000 for Singer’s alleged accomplice to correct his daughter’s answers on the ACT, prosecutors said.
The girl was diagnosed with a learning disability after Singer told Caplan she needed “to be stupid” to receive extra time on her college entrance exams, according to transcripts of phone calls recorded by the FBI and cited in court records.
Caplan, a resident of Greenwich, Conn., was charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. He is the second parent to announce an intention to plead guilty. Attorneys for Peter Jan Sartorio said in a court filing Wednesday that the frozen food entrepreneur will plead guilty.
Two other parents — Devin Sloane, an executive with a Los Angeles water systems company, and Jane Buckingham, a marketing expert — have indicated in court filings that they are nearing similar deals with prosecutors.
Caplan apologized to his family, his friends, and colleagues at Willkie Farr, which said Friday he is no longer a partner at the firm. The firm said in a statement that “nothing is more important to us than our integrity and we do not tolerate behavior that runs contrary to our core values.”
Singer, the college admissions consultant, admitted in federal court last month to masterminding the wide-ranging scheme, which netted him millions while defrauding the admissions processes at some of the country’s most selective universities, including Yale, Stanford and Georgetown.
Singer pleaded guilty to four felonies and has been cooperating with the government in hopes of receiving some leniency when he is sentenced is June.