‘Peanuts’ artwork stolen from O.C. gallery

By Daniel Langhorne
Feb 18, 2019 | 8:50 AM
Charlie Brown and Linus appear in a scene from “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” Art based on Charles M. Schulz's “Peanuts” was stolen from the Chuck Jones Gallery at South Coast Collection in Costa Mesa during the early morning hours of Valentine’s Day. (AP)

A Charlie Brown burglary was perpetrated at a Costa Mesa gallery where thieves took three pieces of artwork depicting characters from the iconic comic strip “Peanuts.”

But the drawings aren’t worth peanuts. In fact, the gallery’s owner put a $7,900 price on the lot.

A security guard patrolling South Coast Collection and the OC Mix on Thursday morning noticed a smashed glass door at the Chuck Jones Gallery.

“It appears that the break-in occurred during the early morning hours of Valentine’s Day when the open-air mall was closed,” Scott Dicken, vice president of retail sales for the gallery’s parent company, said in a statement. “We’re thankful that no one was hurt during the break-in.”

No other art was taken from the gallery, Dicken said.

The missing pieces include “Wishful Thinking No. 8” by Tom Everhart, which depicts Charlie Brown slipping; “Rats!” a limited-edition print by 21st Century Publishing that shows Snoopy unsuccessfully piloting his flying doghouse; and “Hey Linus, Guess Who’s Back?” by Sopwith Productions and Bill Melendez Studios, which depicts the blanket-toting character fending off Snoopy.

Anyone with information about the case can call the Costa Mesa Police Department’s Investigations Bureau at (714) 754-5637.

