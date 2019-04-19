Advertisement

Fire officials scour Santa Clarita Valley after reports of a private plane crash

Apr 19, 2019 | 12:35 PM
The Los Angeles County Fire Department is searching in the Santa Clarita Valley after reports of a crash of a private plane.

Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopters were searching the Santa Clarita Valley area Friday morning after reports that a private plane crashed about eight to 10 miles south of the Agua Dulce Airport.

The department said it received multiple calls about a plane that had crashed near the Santa Clara Truck Trail and Moody Canyon Truck Trail. No further details were immediately available.

L.A. County Fire is in communication with the Los Angeles International Airport about the plane, officials said.
