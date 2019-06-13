L.A. County to propose new oversight panel for troubled Probation Department

Los Angeles County officials are weighing a plan to create a large and robust oversight body for the troubled Probation Department, according to a draft proposal to be announced Thursday.
The plan calls for a new probation oversight commission with authority to advise the Board of Supervisors about the department as well as assess its policy priorities and investigate issues of concern.
“There is widespread consensus that the Los Angeles County Probation Department is in dire need of oversight," according to a draft copy of the report.
Probation officials, who have been aware of the upcoming announcement and cooperating with the process, issued a statement Wednesday saying they appreciated the work that went into crafting the report.
“We look forward to the board's decision around the roles and responsibilities of the oversight commission and look forward to working with them as we continue to advance probation reform,” the statement said.
That proposed commission, which still must be debated and adopted by the board, is the result of months of work by the Probation Reform and Implementation Team.
At the request of the board, that group has for months conducted hearings and reviewed documents and data to form a comprehensive reform plan for problems plaguing the department, which has had five chiefs in the last decade and faces significant challenges with its facilities, budget and labor relations.
The plan as proposed would give the new committee significant staff — as many as 20 new county employees — and authority, differentiating it from the current volunteer Probation Commission it would replace.
"Our research on oversight best practices reveals major structural deficits in the system of department governance that has evolved in Los Angeles County," the report reads.
"The probation department of 2019 presents a massive oversight challenge, and its charge and bureaucracy are infinitely more complex” than when that commission was conceived, it says.
The fiscal impact of the new commission remains unclear. The supervisors still must decide thorny governance issues before the panel does any work, starting with how it will be composed.
Whether it will have subpoena power — and potentially the size of its staff — will likely be a major sticking point for the board, which could make those decisions in the coming weeks, said Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, who previewed Thursday’s planned announcement about the commission.
That subpoena power issue has been a difficult question for the supervisors in the context of whether to afford it to a similar oversight group, created in 2016, at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
The county's lawyers have been cool to the idea, noting that subpoena power could lead to clashes over law enforcement and investigative secrets. The voters however could compel the power next year when a ballot measure on the issue comes before them.
Though the department oversees tens of thousands of adult probationers, with 6,500 employees and a $1-billion budget, the thrust of the current reform effort is focused on juvenile detention facilities.
Its juvenile halls and camps house roughly 800 youths either awaiting disposition in youth courts or carrying out court-assigned rehabilitation.
The juvenile operation — the nation’s largest — has been under scrutiny amid reports of excessive pepper spray use by detention officers, as well as reports of increasing youth violence and plummeting staff morale.
“There’s overall concern about dysfunction in the department,” Ridley-Thomas said. “The heat now has shifted back to juveniles.”