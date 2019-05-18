More rain on the way this weekend for Southern California

California could see more rain and snow this weekend amid a winter-like May.
In Southern California, Saturday will begin with sun but turn cloudy later in the day. There is a 50% chance of rain overnight, with some thundershowers possible Sunday morning.
Expect up to a quarter-inch of rain along the coast and up to a half-inch inland.
The National Weather Service said conditions should then clear, with a 20% chance of rain midweek.
In Northern California, a new storm was expected to bring more rain and snow Saturday.
A winter storm warning was issued for the Sierra Nevada through early Monday. Heavy snow could cause travel delays in the mountains.
Storms earlier this week set records in Southern California and brought heavy show to parts of Northern California.