Raul Ruiz, journalist and activist for the Chicano movement in L.A., dies at 78

The longtime reporter, activist, and professor was there to talk about his role in the Chicano moratorium, the 1970 antiwar march in East Los Angeles that ended with law enforcement indiscriminately assaulting protesters and killing former Los Angeles Times columnist Ruben Salazar. Ruiz’s gripping photo of a sheriff’s deputy firing a tear-gas canister into the bar that Salazar had ducked into to escape the violence had run on the front page of the Los Angeles Times and became one of the most iconic images of the Chicano movement.