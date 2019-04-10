Inmates sue after maggots, mice fall into prison dining hall in Corcoran

The problem at Corcoran is that leaking rainwater has destroyed interior ceiling tiles so often that the prison no longer replaces them, prison Lt. Michael Owens testified on behalf of the state. Inmates then toss food onto the ventilation system through the openings in the ceiling, he said, which in turn attracts flies that produce maggots that fall from the ceiling. He also recounted how he ordered inmate workers to regularly scrub the discolored walls with bleach.