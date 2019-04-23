Death row inmate found dead in his cell at San Quentin

The killer of a California police officer has died after being found unresponsive in his cell at San Quentin State Prison.
Miguel Magallon, 35, died Saturday despite emergency measures, and an autopsy will be conducted, corrections officials said Monday.
Magallon was sentenced to death on Oct. 15, 2009, for the 2004 murder of Capt. Michael Sparkes Sr. of the Los Angeles County Office of Public Safety.
Prosecutors in the case said Sparkes was taking his regular early-morning bike ride in a neighborhood near his Compton home when Magallon approached on foot to rob him and shot Sparkes multiple times before fleeing to a waiting car.
The prosecutors said Sparkes was able to call 911 but that Magallon returned with another man and fatally shot Sparkes.
Convicted getaway driver Orvis Camillo Anthony was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison.