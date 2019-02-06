This typewriter repairman was told computers were king. Twenty years later, he’s still in business

The typewriter, that is to say, is no charmless, soulless device. In Hollywood, it has famously transcended being a thing to become almost a character: In movies from "The Shining" — "All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy" — and "All the President's Men" to "Schindler's List." In the adaption of Stephen King's novel "Misery," the typewriter is literally a tool of salvation, used to kill the villain.