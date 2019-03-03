Southern California’s next strong storm will bring rain beginning Tuesday

Southern California’s weekend rain storm will move out Sunday, but expect another storm to hit Tuesday evening and last through Thursday morning.
That means another week of rain in what has already been the wettest winter in Southern California in years.
Here is what to expect:
Sunday
• Another weak weather system is expected to move through on Sunday morning, which could bring an additional chance of showers, although only about a quarter of an inch or less of rain is predicted for most areas.
• Overall, the winter weekend storm is expected to drop three-quarters of an inch to just over an inch of rain in Los Angeles County through the weekend.
Monday
• Clearing.
Tuesday-Thursday
• New storm will move in, likely more powerful than the one this weekend. Expect one to three inches of rain.
“All eyes are really on another system for the middle part of next week,” said Todd Hall, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “Right now, that’s looking like the potential for a fairly strong storm system.”
Friday
• Cold, snow levels could drop. There is a 40% chance of some showers in L.A. area.