‘Significant rainfall’ for Southern California Saturday, with another storm next week

After a short reprieve, Saturday began soggy in Southern California, a second storm is set to hit early next week.
• Storm 1: through Saturday night; three-quarters to 1.25 inches of rain predicted for L.A. County.
• Storm 2: Tuesday and Wednesday; 1 to 3 inches of rain in the forecast.
The details
“We do expect some significant rainfall out of it, but nothing on the scale which we’ve seen in other storms this season,” said Philip Gonsalves, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in San Diego.
The latest winter storm is expected to drop between three-quarters of an inch to just over an inch of rain in Los Angeles County through the weekend.
Some areas at higher elevations could see up to 2 inches of precipitation. Orange and San Diego counties are expected to be a bit drier, with most areas likely receiving less than an inch of rain. The Santa Ana Mountains could see a bit more, according to the National Weather Service.
Alhough the storm, which will also bring gusty winds that could reach 20 to 40 mph in some areas, has tapped into subtropical moisture, it likely won’t pack the same moisture punch that the region has seen with recent systems.
Damage estimates
Gonsalves said this system didn’t carry the same level of moisture as the atmospheric rivers that have hammered California this winter. Those storms have boosted the state’s water supply and snowpack but have also caused mudslides and dumped enough moisture to overflow rivers and flood communities in Northern California.
Forecasters don’t expect the rain to fall at a rate that can trigger large-scale debris flows or mudslides in recent burn areas. They said, however, minor flooding is possible.
Local snow levels are expected to remain around 9,000 feet through Saturday before dropping to 7,000 feet on Sunday, although at least one ski report was predicting as much of 10 inches of snow for Bear Valley.