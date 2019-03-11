Mob boss Carmine 'The Snake' Persico dies while serving 139-year prison sentence

The commission trial indictment said Persico and his fellow mobsters ran "La Cosa Nostra" in a racketeering pattern that included murders, loan-sharking, labor payoffs and extensive extortion in the concrete industry. Through he wasn't charged in the murders, prosecutors said during the trial that Persico was involved in the legendary assassinations of two other mobsters — Albert Anastasia, the Murder Inc. leader who was killed in a barber's chair in Manhattan in 1957, and Joseph Gallo, who was shot at Umberto's Clam House in Little Italy in 1972.