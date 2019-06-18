Charles Reich, counterculture author who wrote ‘The Greening of America,’ dies at 91

In 1967, anxious for new experience, Reich acted upon a friend's a suggestion and spent the "Summer of Love" in Berkeley. The shy college professor at first resisted, but gave in to a feeling of "enchantment" with the "humor, happiness, high spirits and FREEDOM" of the long-haired kids. Back at Yale, he began teaching in a more informal style, smoked pot with the students and let them call him by his first name. He had been thinking of writing a book about the country's decline, but instead prophesized a golden age.