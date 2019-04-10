Charles Van Doren, central figure in 1950s quiz show scandal, dies at 93

Some saw the quiz show scandal, in which about 100 contestants and producers lied under oath, as the first major crack in the façade of a more trusting era. A public that had believed in the integrity of the fledgling TV industry became uniformly skeptical, a trait that would be honed in the turbulent 1960s. Not since members of the Chicago White Sox conspired to fix the 1919 World Series had there been such a widespread violation of public faith.