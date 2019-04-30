Damon J. Keith, civil rights jurist who ruled against both Nixon and Bush, dies at 96

A revered figure in Detroit for years, Keith captured the nation's attention with the wiretapping case against Nixon and Atty. Gen. John Mitchell in 1971. Keith said the government could not engage in the warrantless wiretapping of three people suspected of conspiring to destroy government property. The decision was affirmed by the appellate court, and the Nixon administration appealed and sued Keith personally. The case went all the way to the Supreme Court, where the judge prevailed in what became known as "the Keith case."