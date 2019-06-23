Dave Bartholomew, who co-wrote ‘Ain’t That a Shame,’ dies at 100

The partnership between the detail-minded Bartholomew, who called himself a “slave driver” in his quest for the right sound, and the more easygoing Domino took time to fully catch on. After a million-selling collaboration in 1949 with “The Fat Man,” a reworking of “Junker’s Blues” — often cited as one of the earliest rock records — the two drifted apart when Bartholomew briefly left Imperial. But they had a handful of minor hits and rebounded fully in the mid-1950s with “Ain’t That a Shame,” a crossover smash as the rock era was taking off, although briefly obscured by Pat Boone’s bland cover version. In 1956-57 alone, Domino had 17 songs in Billboard’s top 100, and he remained popular until the Beatles’ arrival in the mid-1960s.