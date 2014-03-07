Advertisement

Dr. Frank Jobe, 1925-2014: Developer of Tommy John surgery

Mar 06, 2014 | 7:39 PM
Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Frank Jobe made what many consider the most extraordinary medical advance in baseball history when he invented a transplant procedure that resurrected Dodgers pitcher Tommy John's arm.Read more: Dr. Frank Jobe, best known for Tommy John surgery, dies at 88
