George Rosenkranz, the chemist who changed the world with ‘the pill,’ dies at 102

Within a year, more than 1 million women had prescriptions for birth control. That number quadrupled by the next year and by the late ’60s, the pill was all but ubiquitous . The product was packaged in a container the size of a compact, the pills stowed in what looked like the dial of a rotary phone — one for each day of the month. It was discreet, easy to slip into a purse, a secret, if one wished.