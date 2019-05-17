Herman Wouk, revered author of ‘The Caine Mutiny’ and ‘The Winds of War,’ dies at 103

Wouk rarely granted interviews and never wrote an autobiography, nor were any substantial biographies written about him. The essentials of his life — his work, his family, his faith — were generally known, but little was ever said, for example, about the death of his firstborn son, Abraham, in 1951 at the age of 4. Time magazine said the boy drowned in a swimming pool while the family was on vacation in Mexico, apparently after having slipped out of the house one morning to sail a toy boat his father had given him. His son’s death affected Wouk through his life, a loss he described as a “senseless waste.”